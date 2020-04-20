I’m a hospital pediatrician, and so I care for kids who are sick enough to need hospital care. In general, though kids can get quite sick with COVID-19, they are not as severely affected as adults. Many don’t have symptoms at all. So, as a pediatrician, I am working really hard to reassure worried parents, while also trying to stay on top of the new data and to protect my team members from potential infection. I’m also prepared to take care of adults if needed.

I also am an ethicist, so I’ve been working to help my teams develop ethical policies and practices to care for folks if we do experience a devastating surge of cases. That has been incredibly stressful. Nobody wants to really confront the possibility that we could be required to triage some patients away from intensive care. Unfortunately, for many of our colleagues, that is already a reality.

In the hospital, we are seeing a lot of pediatric trauma and child abuse these days. Kids are at high risk of being abused while families and whole communities are stressed, and unfortunately we are seeing a lot of kids who will have long-term or permanent disability from abuse. When my team is seeing trauma after trauma, especially in little kids who can’t really understand why they got hurt, I encourage them to celebrate small signs of recovery or joy: a kid with brain injury who is swallowing food again, for example, or a kid with a bad burn who is able to get in a wagon and ride around the unit. We have to look for any little sign of hope in the darkness, because in pediatrics things can get dark very quickly.