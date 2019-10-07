Chances Are, Your Shampoo Bottle Will Have Half As Much Plastic By 2025

Today, Unilever—a company that sells products from over 1,000 brands, in 193 countries, to 2.5 billion people around the world—announced that it will use half as much new plastic by 2025.

Considering the company's scale, this commitment will have a big impact: Unilever will have to reduce its plastic use by 4,000 tons a year to halve the 772,000 tons it's currently gobbling through—the equivalent of 386,000 elephants' worth of plastic by weight per year.

But, the company says, its plastic packaging has become its own giant elephant in the room, and something needs to be done about it. "There is a lot of plastic pollution in the environment. And the fact of the matter is—too much of it carries our name," the company writes in a news release.

Unilever's CEO Alan Jope hinted at today's announcement at September's Climate Week NYC conference: "We believe profoundly that brands can be a force for good," he said. "There are 2.5 billion people every day using Unilever brands, and it gives us reach and economic power."

Jope hopes that Unilever can become a model for how businesses can turn a profit while reducing environmental impact. "Sustainable and responsible business is a magnet for talent. I believe it's also going to increasingly become a magnet for investment," he said. "I'm noticing our investors increasingly asking us to run our business for the long term."

Looking forward to 2025, Unilever will reduce its reliance on single-use plastics by offering more refillable and reusable packaging options. It will also aim to sell more unwrapped and waterless products that can fit into smaller containers. (Some initiatives Unilever is already working on include a concentrated at-home refill for household cleaners and ice pops that come without individual plastic wrappers.) Finally, the company plans to use more recycled plastics in its products and invest in initiatives that increase recycling rates around the world, which are currently hovering at a pretty abysmal 9%.