mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Chances Are, Your Shampoo Bottle Will Have Half As Much Plastic By 2025

Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

October 7, 2019 — 19:51 PM

Today, Unilever—a company that sells products from over 1,000 brands, in 193 countries, to 2.5 billion people around the world—announced that it will use half as much new plastic by 2025.

Considering the company's scale, this commitment will have a big impact: Unilever will have to reduce its plastic use by 4,000 tons a year to halve the 772,000 tons it's currently gobbling through—the equivalent of 386,000 elephants' worth of plastic by weight per year.

But, the company says, its plastic packaging has become its own giant elephant in the room, and something needs to be done about it. "There is a lot of plastic pollution in the environment. And the fact of the matter is—too much of it carries our name," the company writes in a news release.

Unilever's CEO Alan Jope hinted at today's announcement at September's Climate Week NYC conference: "We believe profoundly that brands can be a force for good," he said. "There are 2.5 billion people every day using Unilever brands, and it gives us reach and economic power."

Jope hopes that Unilever can become a model for how businesses can turn a profit while reducing environmental impact. "Sustainable and responsible business is a magnet for talent. I believe it's also going to increasingly become a magnet for investment," he said. "I'm noticing our investors increasingly asking us to run our business for the long term."

Looking forward to 2025, Unilever will reduce its reliance on single-use plastics by offering more refillable and reusable packaging options. It will also aim to sell more unwrapped and waterless products that can fit into smaller containers. (Some initiatives Unilever is already working on include a concentrated at-home refill for household cleaners and ice pops that come without individual plastic wrappers.) Finally, the company plans to use more recycled plastics in its products and invest in initiatives that increase recycling rates around the world, which are currently hovering at a pretty abysmal 9%.

Does this commitment go far enough?

This plan comes on the heels of last month's Greenpeace USA report criticizing large corporations for switching over to plastic alternatives without addressing the root of the packaging problem.

Many brands across the food, home, and beauty space are starting to incorporate more recycled material and plant-based plastics into their packaging. While this is a start, it doesn't really make a dent in the problem since these materials still take energy to produce and could end up polluting our environment. Reformulating packaging to be endlessly reusable—or ditching packaging altogether—is a more meaningful shift.

"It's good that Unilever has finally acknowledged that the days of relying on fossil fuels to produce single-use plastic packaging are numbered and that a fundamental move away from throwaway packaging is required to end the plastic pollution crisis," Graham Forbes, the global project leader at Greenpeace USA said in a statement on today's news. "We encourage Unilever to prioritize its efforts upstream by redesigning single-use plastic and packaging out of its business model."

In other words, companies need to remember that plastic packaging never really goes away and start selling their products in vessels that are destined for the trash—or even recycling—bin. How Unilever goes about achieving its goal will definitely influence how other polluters start to reformulate their packaging, so hopefully the focus is on truly circular solutions.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside...

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/unilever-commits-to-reducing-virgin-plastic-use-by-50-percent-by-2025

Your article and new folder have been saved!