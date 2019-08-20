If These Mindful Tricks Can Keep A Cave Diver Calm, They're Worth Knowing

"If I die, it will be in the most glorious place nobody has ever seen."

So reads the first sentence of Jill Heinerth's new book, Into the Planet. As a professional cave diver, her relationship with death is more intimate than most. More people have passed away exploring underwater caves than climbing Mount Everest, Heinerth writes, and she herself has had several near-death experiences in the depths of caves and lost friends and mentors under the water. And yet, she keeps going back to some of the last untouched places in the world, lured by beauty, mystery, and the potential for discovery.

I chatted with Heinerth—the first person to dive the ice caves of Antarctica and the female record holder for furthest underwater cave dive—about her life as a diver and the wellness practices that keep her calm in moments of unimaginable chaos. I was surprised to learn about the underwater devastation she's witnessed in her 30-year career, her pre-dive visualization practice, and her ironic fear of gyms. Here are the highlights.