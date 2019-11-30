Under The Sea, Scientists Find Bacteria For New Antibiotics

A team of scientific divers and diving robots looked for a specific type of marine bacteria in 10 locations. The marine sites included the Mediterranean, North, the Baltic and Black seas; as well as the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic oceans.

The desired bacteria called Planctomycetes “live in communities with other microorganisms and compete with them for habitat and nutrients," said microbiologist Christian Jogler, Ph.D. and leader of the study. Because they have to compete for survival, Planctomycetes naturally produce antibiotic compounds to use in the fight against other bacteria.

With the bacterial samples collected, the divers were able to successfully create 79 new pure cultures of Planctomycetes.

The new strains were analyzed for their ability to create smaller molecules, like antibiotics. Scientists also studied the complexity of the cells, another indicator of antibiotic production.

"The results of these analyses show that the newly obtained Planctomycetes have extraordinarily complex lifestyles and have the potential to produce new antibiotics," said lead author Sarah Wiegand, PhD.