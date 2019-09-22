All veggies are acceptable and beloved on the Mediterranean diet, but it's ideal if you stick to what's seasonal to maintain as much of a connection to the land and your local region as possible. In the fall and winter, lean toward Brussels sprouts, root vegetables, mushrooms, and kale. In the spring and summer, try eating more asparagus, artichokes, and zucchini. The best way to get in touch with what's in season? Join your CSA—it stands for community-supported agriculture, and it means that, for what's usually quite a reasonable price, you'll get a box of just-picked produce every week (for more on CSAs, including how to find one near you, check out this article). You can also peruse your farmers market for fresh-from-the-field options.