Want To Try A Mediterranean Diet? Here's Exactly What You Need To Buy

Exactly What You Need to Buy to Try the Mediterranean Diet

September 22, 2019

The Mediterranean diet has long been lauded as one of the best choices for heart health. While the name might conjure bright sunny days, olive-oil-drenched veggies, and fish fresh from the sea, it can be hard to figure out exactly what to put on your grocery list—you know, when you visit your local grocery store, which might not exactly be housed on the shores of a turquoise sea. Never fear—we've compiled the ultimate Mediterranean diet shopping list for you to print out and bring to the store with you. Here's exactly what to get. 

The Ultimate Mediterranean Diet Shopping List

Fruit

The Mediterranean diet is rich in produce, and fruit is high on the list. While no fruit is off-limits, make sure you include as much diversity as possible. Try raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, pears, apples, nectarines, and figs. You can go for fresh or frozen and add them to salads, smoothies, or just eat them plain. Because you won't be eating a lot of cookies or cakes on the Med diet (white flour isn't encouraged when following the plan), fruit is also a great dessert option. Cut up a fresh fig and drizzle it with local honey and top it with a bit of crushed pistachio. Saute up an apple in a bit of olive oil with cinnamon, or make like restaurant revolutionary Alice Waters and eat a fresh piece, as ripe as possible, for nature's perfect treat.

Veggies

All veggies are acceptable and beloved on the Mediterranean diet, but it's ideal if you stick to what's seasonal to maintain as much of a connection to the land and your local region as possible. In the fall and winter, lean toward Brussels sprouts, root vegetables, mushrooms, and kale. In the spring and summer, try eating more asparagus, artichokes, and zucchini. The best way to get in touch with what's in season? Join your CSA—it stands for community-supported agriculture, and it means that, for what's usually quite a reasonable price, you'll get a box of just-picked produce every week (for more on CSAs, including how to find one near you, check out this article). You can also peruse your farmers market for fresh-from-the-field options.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are staples of the Mediterranean diet, so load up on walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, chia seeds, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and more. Toss 'em into smoothies (soak them first if you don't have a high-powered blender) or use them to add crunch and interest to salads or grain dishes (yes, grains are allowed! More on that below!). 

Whole grains

You'll likely be happy to know that unlike many popular diets today, the Mediterranean diet embraces whole grains in all their glory. Ideally, look for grains that haven't been processed at all—this means that rather than whole grain bread, seek out quinoa, buckwheat, wheat berries, farro, oats, and more. Use them as a base for grain salads or mixed with a milk of your choice for a hearty breakfast option (bonus points if you top your breakfast grain bowl with berries and some chopped nuts!). 

Legumes

Chickpeas, lentils, black beans, white beans, kidney beans, navy beans, and legumes of all sorts are allowed on the Mediterranean diet. Either make them from scratch (with an Instant Pot, it's shockingly easy!), or look for cans that are BPA-free. You can use any legumes to make salads with whatever fresh produce is in season, or roast chickpeas in the oven with spices and olive oil until they're crispy for a protein-packed snack.

Healthy fats

Yes, yes—you knew we'd get to olive oil eventually. Look for extra-virgin olive oil—and for the most benefits, look for an olive oil that makes you cough a bit when you taste it. That cough comes from the polyphenol content (aka the part that makes it healthy). While some modern nutritionists don't cook with olive oil, the people living in the Mediterranean have for thousands of years—but if that makes you uncomfortable, use the olive oil raw in salad dressings or to finish dishes, and use avocado oil for high-heat cooking. Healthy fat is celebrated in the Mediterranean diet, so you can also fill up on olives and avocados. 

Seafood

Speaking of healthy fat, you'll want to get your omega-3s in, which means it's seafood time. Seafood is a staple of the Mediterranean diet, so eat anything fresh-caught in abundance. While wild-caught fish is wonderful, farmed fish can also be a great option (read more on this here). If you're looking to avoid mercury, choose smaller fish that are lower on the food chain but still provide ample nutritional benefits—think sardines and anchovies versus tuna. 

Poultry and eggs

While red meat isn't typically a huge part of the Mediterranean diet, poultry and eggs are embraced. Mix up your poultry types—try duck and turkey in addition to chicken—and always look for eggs and poultry from pasture-raised animals for the most nutritional benefits.

Dairy

You'll be happy to know that cheese and milk are both allowed on the Mediterranean diet. If you're going for dairy, always make sure it's grass-fed or pastured, and think beyond the typical cow's milk variety. People who live in the Mediterranean embrace sheep's and goat's milk, which offer different flavor profiles and can sometimes be easier to digest for people with lactose issues. 

Spices and herbs

Mediterranean eaters embrace herbs and spices in abundance. In addition to packing a huge flavor punch, herbs and spices have tons of health benefits. Use them liberally—use dried spices when cooking grains or to make a rub for seafood or poultry, or sprinkle your eggs with your favorite spice blends. And don't sleep on fresh herbs—some roughly ripped basil can make fresh tomatoes pop, and fresh, torn mint makes a salad sing like nothing else. Another Mediterranean staple? Making a tea from fresh herbs. Just steep whatever you have on hand—rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano; it all works!—in hot water for five to 10 minutes, then strain and sip up!

