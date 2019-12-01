The research was conducted by the Sexuality, Sexual Health, and Sexual Behavior Lab in the Texas Tech University Department of Psychological Sciences, in an effort to find the most common motivator for sexting.

Professor Joseph M. Currin Ph.D., and doctoral student Kassidy Cox, who carried out the study, had previously identified the following as the top three reasons people sext:

1. Sexting as foreplay for sexual behaviors later on

2. Sexting for the relationship reassurance they receive from their partner

3. Sexting with the expectation the favor will be returned later in a non-sexual way (such as a dinner date)

So this time around, when they specifically looked to find which of the three was the most common, they were surprised to see each reason received equal recognition.