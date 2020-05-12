Two Of The Biggest Fiber Myths, Debunked By A Gastroenterologist

If you do a quick Google search on fiber, you’ll find the general health benefits of fiber: It contributes to fantastic bowel movements by correcting diarrhea and constipation and increasing the weight and size of your bowel movement, lowers cholesterol, and controls blood sugar.

These are all great things, and we should be celebrating these health benefits of fiber, for sure. But at the same time, we have been doing the undersell of the century here, folks.

We’ve all been taught that fiber pretty much goes in the mouth and out your...well, you know. And along the way it sweeps some stuff out. While there may be some truth to these statements, we’re being excessively simple about an incredibly complicated nutrient. So let’s take a closer look.

We humans lack the ability to process fiber by ourselves. Sure, we’ve got some enzymes called glycoside hydrolases that help us break down complex carbs, but we only have seventeen of them—just seventeen. And none of them are designed for breaking down the larger molecules like fiber. In other words, we are literally incapable of processing fiber on our own.

Now, if we lived encapsulated in a sterile bubble free from bacteria, we would never know the true power of fiber. But we get by with a little help from our friends. Because guess where you can find lots and lots of fiber and complex carbohydrate-processing enzymes? Yes, in our gut microbiota.

Compared to the shockingly inadequate seventeen that belong to us, our gut microbiota may contain upwards of 60,000 of these helpful enzymes.

The fact that our microbiomes contain this insane number of digestive enzymes makes sense when you remember that there are 300,000 edible plants and potentially millions of types of fiber in our diet.

By outsourcing fiber digestion to our microbes, we are taking advantage of their adaptability. Every single plant, every single type of fiber, requires a unique team of microbes working in concert to get the job done. It’s demanding work, but what follows is magic.