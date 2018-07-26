5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 26, 2018)

The good news is that in a study on 1,285 women, those taking the drug for three months reported a significant reduction in pain. The bad news? This new medication doesn't actually cure endometriosis (it just relieves pain), has been linked to bone loss, and we're not sure what the long-term side effects are since it hasn't been studied for more than a year. In other words: It's far from a perfect solution but has managed to bring relief to women that desperately need it! (Vox)