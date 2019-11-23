Researchers at Florida State University were first able to identify different behaviors displayed by participants that were linked to appearance.

These behaviors include but aren't limited to examining your skin, hair, upper and lower body, covering up or camouflaging part of yourself, asking for others to comment on your appearance, and comparing yourself to others. Many of these behaviors fall under "mirror-checking," or "mirror gazing" and can have negative implications on one's mental health.

Researchers wanted to know how changing that behavior could affect self-esteem.

After two weeks, they found the women who limited checking and fixing themselves had significantly reduced concern for their appearance.

"We looked at the impact that reducing these behaviors had on broad appearance concerns," said leader of the study Natalie Wilver. "What we found was that, compared to a group that was not asked to change their behavior, limiting these behaviors lowered appearance concerns, body dissatisfaction, depression, social anxiety, and maladaptive beliefs about appearance."

Jesse Cougle Ph.D., FSU associate professor of psychology and co-author of the study, agrees the findings hold promise: "It could reach a lot of people for little to no cost and be helpful to a substantial number of women."

The study's findings suggest a few small changes in your day-to-day may improve your self-esteem and help if you have concerns about your appearance.

While the study was exclusive to women, Cougle notes, "These behaviors are also likely important in men with appearance concerns.”