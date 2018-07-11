Oprah Has Just Invested In A Restaurant — And This Is The Healthy Cocktail She Always Orders

If you were to dream up a super mbg-themed restaurant, it would likely look a lot like True Food Kitchen. The restaurant, which operates 23 locations in 10 states, was founded by pioneering integrative medicine doctor Andrew Weil, M.D., and uses his anti-inflammatory food pyramid as the basis for made-from-scratch, seasonal fare.

They also have a very famous fan: the singular Oprah Winfrey, who, it was announced today, has joined the company as a board member and equity investor. Winfrey was first introduced to True Food Kitchen by her friend and trainer, Bob Greene, and fell fast for their health-forward cuisine. "When I first dined at True Food Kitchen, I was so impressed with the team’s passion for healthy eating and, of course, the delicious food, that I knew I wanted to be part of the company’s future," Winfrey said in the company's press release.

True Food Kitchen CEO Christine Barone hopes that Winfrey's investment will help them reach and change more communities nationwide, part of the brand's very You. We. All.–aligned mission. "We are starting to look at more urban sites as we grow," she told mbg exclusively. "We like to be a broader part of that community, so we turn our dining room into a classroom and host yoga and gardening classes, and we’re excited to do more of that as we expand."

If you want to order like Oprah, she tends to go for the kale salad, the pad thai with shrimp, and the Thai grapefruit martini—but with a little twist. "She removes the simple syrup, customizing it," Barone explained, noting that they always encourage customers to make drinks and dishes their own.

No True Food Kitchen in your community (yet)? Here's Winfrey's go-to cocktail straight from the restaurant, so you can make your own (with simple syrup or not!).