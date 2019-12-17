Tossing and turning in bed each night can be a tireless battle (pun intended) that makes waking up the next morning a challenge. For the one in seven people who suffer from migraines, that inability to fall asleep can have even worse effects, according to new research.

A study published in the journal Neurology found that sleep fragmentation (the inability to fall asleep while lying in bed) can lead to migraines two days later.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center studied 98 adults who commonly experienced up to 15 days of headaches per month.

Participants were asked to journal twice a day, detailing their sleep, headache, and health habits for six weeks. They were also asked to wear a wrist monitor to bed, which tracked sleep activity.

Collectively, participants reported 870 headaches in those six weeks. After analyzing the data, researchers concluded that poor sleep quality and little sleep (6.5 hours or less) were not associated with headaches, but sleep fragmentation was.