mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

Bad Sleep Can Cause Migraines Two Days Later, New Study Finds

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman with a headache

Image by Jamie Grill Atlas / Stocksy

December 17, 2019 — 2:03 AM

Tossing and turning in bed each night can be a tireless battle (pun intended) that makes waking up the next morning a challenge. For the one in seven people who suffer from migraines, that inability to fall asleep can have even worse effects, according to new research.

A study published in the journal Neurology found that sleep fragmentation (the inability to fall asleep while lying in bed) can lead to migraines two days later.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center studied 98 adults who commonly experienced up to 15 days of headaches per month. 

Participants were asked to journal twice a day, detailing their sleep, headache, and health habits for six weeks. They were also asked to wear a wrist monitor to bed, which tracked sleep activity. 

Collectively, participants reported 870 headaches in those six weeks. After analyzing the data, researchers concluded that poor sleep quality and little sleep (6.5 hours or less) were not associated with headaches, but sleep fragmentation was. 

What is sleep fragmentation?

Sleep fragmentation, or low sleep efficiency, is the amount of time you're awake in bed when trying to sleep. Lead author of the study Suzanne Bertisch, M.D., called sleep multidimensional, and sleep efficiency is just one dimension within that realm. 

Participants discussed sleep fragmentation in their journals, and measures also came through their wrist monitors. Interestingly, the effects were not triggered on the day immediately following but the day after that (two days later). 

Article continues below

What does this mean for people with migraines? 

"When it comes to sleep and migraines, there's a lot that we don't know," Bertisch said in a news release

Previous research found a bidirectional association between sleep disturbances and migraines. That means a lack of sleep can trigger headaches, and headaches can also promote sleep disturbances. But the relationship between the two is not well understood. 

"Anyone treating these patients wants to be able to counsel them on what to do to decrease their risk of a migraine," she said. These findings can lead to future research about sleep influences, circadian rhythm and hopefully, interventions to help promote better sleep. 

To avoid sleep fragmentation, try this bedtime ritual that an M.D. swears by. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Dr. Ellen Vora
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/trouble-falling-asleep-might-affect-you-two-days-later-according-to-new-study

Your article and new folder have been saved!