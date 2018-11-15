What We Can All Learn From Africa's First Women-Only Co-Working Space

In a patriarchal society where women are still denied some basic dignities such as the ability to buy an apartment without a male relative's permission, Iruobe is fostering a place that is unapologetic in its femininity.

"The idea isn't to segregate men but just to help women feel a little bit more comfortable," she says, adding that some members of Tribe XX quit other co-working spaces because they were tired of being hit on as they were trying to work. "We're always trying to promote body positivity too, so we have a runway across TribeXX, and we encourage women to walk down it and see how fantastic they feel."

"The #MeToo movement is going on here too—we have very, very vocal women who identify as feminists," she adds. "But it needs more visibility and more access, and that's part of what we're doing."

Though it's only six months old, the space has attracted female entrepreneurs across categories from ceramics and hair care to computer programming, and it's becoming a community staple. Women in Lagos' thriving art scene are stopping by to give guest lectures, concerts, and film screenings or just share knowledge on how they got their projects off the ground. Local men have even asked Iruobe to join the space, to which she says, only if you pay for a woman in your life to join too.

For now, Iruobe hopes to expand upon Tribe XX's guest programs and eventually start a studio where local creatives can go to use tech and software they might not otherwise have access to. From there, she wants to carve out more niches of empowerment and community across Africa so as many women as possible can help and learn from each other.

"My big vision is to create a tribe of women across the continent. I see it as a tree with all the roots spreading across Africa."