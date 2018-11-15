mindbodygreen

Close banner
Change-Makers

What We Can All Learn From Africa's First Women-Only Co-Working Space

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
What We Can All Learn From Africa's First Women-Only Co-Working Space

Photo by Courtesy of TribeXX / Contributor

November 15, 2018

For 12 hours a day, from 8 in the morning till 8 at night, Tribe XX opens its doors to women in Lagos, Nigeria who just want to get sh*t done.

Africa's first all-female co-working space, it features individual offices, conference rooms, and a store that stocks women-owned brands. On any given day, you can find the first eight Tribe XX members working on everything from fashion writing to coding, collaborating on projects, or taking advantage of perks like rooftop yoga sessions and spa treatments. The calming space, with soothing turquoise walls dotted with the work of female artists, is a respite from the bustling streets of Lagos, Africa's largest city with a population nearing 21 million.

What We Can All Learn From Africa's First Women-Only Co-Working Space

Photo by Courtesy of TribeXX / Contributor

The wellness scene in Lagos.

Like in America, stressed-out city dwellers in Lagos are increasingly calling on wellness practices to find some peace.

"Everything in the wellness sphere in the West is already in Nigeria," says Emalohi Iruobe, Tribe XX's founder. "We have the chia seeds, the vegetarians and the vegans, organic everything." Evidence is everywhere: Wellness mixers are popping up to bring local personal trainers, nutritionists, and beauty experts together to improve well-being across the city as a number of vegetarian and vegan brands like Oh So Nutrition, OmNutri, and VeggieVictory are opening to appeal to an increasingly plant-based population.

With TribeXX, Iruobe seeks to take this wellness discourse one step further by holding space for women to address their mental health too. "We are trying to focus on wellness as self-care: Getting quiet and reflecting on your boundaries, and asking yourself, 'Am I living in accordance with my values?'"

Part of that is sharing the value of taking breaks from work, walking around and changing up your environment, and taking a nap if you're feeling it. (Iruobe encourages all of Tribe XX's employees to start their workday with a few minutes in the meditation room.) The other part is removing the barriers that typically get in the way of women at work; Stocking tampons in the bathroom and allowing mothers with young kids to bring their children into the office. ("We have one male member of the tribe—he's 3 years old and he's the office custodian's son," she jokes.) And while women do need to pay to have access to certain desk space, Iruobe is working to start scholarships and host more free events to make the space more accessible.

What We Can All Learn From Africa's First Women-Only Co-Working Space

Photo by Courtesy of TribeXX / Contributor

Article continues below

How female co-working spaces can be a source of empowerment around the world.

In a patriarchal society where women are still denied some basic dignities such as the ability to buy an apartment without a male relative's permission, Iruobe is fostering a place that is unapologetic in its femininity.

"The idea isn't to segregate men but just to help women feel a little bit more comfortable," she says, adding that some members of Tribe XX quit other co-working spaces because they were tired of being hit on as they were trying to work. "We're always trying to promote body positivity too, so we have a runway across TribeXX, and we encourage women to walk down it and see how fantastic they feel."

"The #MeToo movement is going on here too—we have very, very vocal women who identify as feminists," she adds. "But it needs more visibility and more access, and that's part of what we're doing."

Though it's only six months old, the space has attracted female entrepreneurs across categories from ceramics and hair care to computer programming, and it's becoming a community staple. Women in Lagos' thriving art scene are stopping by to give guest lectures, concerts, and film screenings or just share knowledge on how they got their projects off the ground. Local men have even asked Iruobe to join the space, to which she says, only if you pay for a woman in your life to join too.

For now, Iruobe hopes to expand upon Tribe XX's guest programs and eventually start a studio where local creatives can go to use tech and software they might not otherwise have access to. From there, she wants to carve out more niches of empowerment and community across Africa so as many women as possible can help and learn from each other.

"My big vision is to create a tribe of women across the continent. I see it as a tree with all the roots spreading across Africa."

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Nature

17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine

Emma Loewe
17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine
Nature

How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are

Emma Loewe
How To Reap The Benefits Of Nature — No Matter Where You Are
$247.99 $123.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tribe-xx-is-africas-first-female-co-working-space

Your article and new folder have been saved!