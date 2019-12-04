mindbodygreen

Treating Brain Inflammation May Reverse Dementia & Alzheimer's

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
Image by Chelsea Victoria / Stocksy

December 4, 2019 — 21:11 PM

Getting rid of brain fog while simultaneously boosting memory? Sounds good to us!

According to a new study, taking anti-inflammatory medication for the brain could potentially reverse dementia and Alzheimer's while also treating the initial brain inflammation.

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, studied the effect of an anti-inflammatory drug on a group of senile mice. Mice were given the drug and then examined for inflammation, neurological capability, and memory by completing activities like navigating a maze. 

The results showed not only a decrease in inflammation but also that the mice were better at learning new tasks, becoming almost as competent as mice that were half their age. 

Because of these results, doctors now know more about the blood-brain barrier and its contribution to brain-aging diseases and will be able to use anti-inflammatory drugs to treat patients with both brain inflammation and diseases like Alzheimer's and dementia. 

While the connection between brain fog and memory struggles was previously known, this research gives us serious proof that treating inflammation could be revolutionary in solving the problem of dementia.

"When you remove that inflammatory fog," says senior author of the study Daniela Kaufer, Ph.D., "within days the aged brain acts like a young brain. It is an extremely optimistic finding in terms of the capacity for plasticity that exists in the brain and indicates that we can reverse brain aging."

With this new information, the researchers involved in this study have started a company to further develop this anti-inflammatory drug. Now that more is known about the blood-brain barrier, this drug has the potential for human trials, with the eventual goal being treatment for dementia and Alzheimer's patients.

In the meantime, check out our tips for reducing inflammation and brain fog holistically.

