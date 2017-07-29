I immediately find a water fountain to fill up my water bottle, and I chug 20 ounces of water. People don't realize how dry airplanes actually are! When you can rehydrate immediately after a flight, it kills jet lag and you get a surge of energy. I also have no shame doing some jumping jacks to get my body moving after I've gotten my bag and I'm waiting for my ride curbside. After that, I usually call my partner, Melissa, as well, to tell her that I arrived safely and that I love her. We have to remember what's important!

—Brock Cannon, outdoor adventurer and author of The Switchback Approach