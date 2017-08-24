I have always been passionate about travel, and I consider myself a jet-setter of sorts. So far, I've lived in seven countries and traveled to nearly 50 cities, so when I say that I love exploring the world, I mean it.

For me, traveling is all about exploring new cultures, trying new things, and—of course—tasting all types of delicious new food. As a health coach, I tell my clients to enjoy every aspect of the culture they are immersed in while still maintaining some semblance of balance. This often means taking a queue from locals: Eating that croissant and cappuccino overlooking the Eiffel tower, then sticking to a lighter meal for lunch. Having wine with dinner but walking around the city the next morning. To travel is to learn, and if you don't allow yourself to live like the locals do, eat like they eat, or relax like they relax, you won't be absorbing as much of the experience,

Recently, I had the opportunity to take the trip of a lifetime to one of my favorite places: Italy! Along the five-day excursion, I stopped by Rome, Florence, and a small, locals-only island off the coast. Here's a peek at the highlights: