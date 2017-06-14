Here's Exactly What To Pack On Your Summer Getaway

Your plane tickets are booked, you've read up on how to keep your digestion on track while you travel, and you even stocked up on eco-friendly EO hand sanitizer. The only dilemma? You don't know what to wear.

On the one hand you want to be comfortable and cozy on the plane (there's nothing worse than being freezing cold on an eight-hour flight); on the other you want to make sure you're appropriately dressed and able to stay as active as possible once you arrive at your destination.

No matter where you're headed this summer, we scoped out the latest athleisure to make your transition from the airport security line to the faraway European city of your choice as seamless—and stylish—as possible.