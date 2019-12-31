After seeing the terrifying results from her magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan, Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., immediately went from physician to patient. That was 2015. Now, four years later, Ruhoy has "actually never felt better," she said during a mindbodygreen podcast.

At the time, her diagnosis seemed devastating. "I came out of the [MRI] machine, and the tech told me to go directly to the ER," she said. "It was like the game Monopoly: 'Go directly to jail.'"

Ruhoy had a 7-centimeter tumor, which caused one hemisphere of her brain to completely shift down and to the other side. There was a 30% chance that she would not survive her surgery, leaving her husband a widower and her 11-year-old (at the time) daughter motherless. She has since transformed her pain into gratitude and encourages her patients to do the same.