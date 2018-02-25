mindbodygreen

3 Surprising Habits Of People Who Live To Be 90

Emma Loewe
Photo by Rob and Julia Campbell

February 25, 2018 — 10:40 AM

In 2013, The 90+ Study set out to collect long-term data about the health routines of those who live to be over 90. By performing neurological and neuropsychological tests on more than 1,600 participants over time, the study painted a complete picture of the mind-body building blocks of longevity. The longitudinal study continues to yield interesting findings. Here are a few top takeaways:

1. One to two alcoholic beverages a day promoted longevity.

One of the most surprising ones being that alcohol may promote longevity. Yep, moderate drinkers who enjoyed two glasses of beer or wine a day were 18 percent less likely to experience a premature death. This further supports previous reports that certain alcoholic beverages like red wine promote heart and brain health.

2. Hobbies are beneficial.

Maintaining a hobby was another key to long-term health, and those who spent two hours a day on their hobby were 21 percent less likely to pass away prematurely. This is likely because engaging in hobbies has been found to lower heart rate and relieve stress.

3. Exercise is key.

Fifteen to 45 minutes of exercise every day seemed to prolong life expectancy too. Who's up to go on a run, do some knitting, and enjoy a glass of red wine?

