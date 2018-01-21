The Awesome Reason Trader Joe's Receipts Are About To Change

By now, most of us know to look out for hormone-disrupting BPA and its sister chemical BPS in our water bottles, cans, and plastic products, but a new study finds that they also could be hiding in our paper receipts.

A program out of the Ecology Center compiled 207 paper receipts from major retailers the likes of Meijer, Kroger, and Trader Joe's stores and found traces of BPS or BPA in an incredible 93 percent of them. While the average consumer probably doesn't need to fret about small, occasional exposures at the checkout line, employees who handle receipts all day may be at risk, according to the study.

Trader Joe's is taking a proactive approach to the news by announcing plans to remove these chemicals from receipts entirely.

"We are now pursuing receipt paper that is free of phenol chemicals (including BPA and BPS), which we will be rolling out to all stores as soon as possible," they said in a statement. "When we become aware of a potential problem or concern, we address it." The brand already discloses the packaging that contains BPA in their stores too.

Kudos to TJ's for staying on top of the latest research and maintaining transparency about their products and practices.

