If you somehow haven't heard, Trader Joe's has been blowing people's minds with their cauliflower gnocchi for a while. Now they're taking their massively successful product and re-imagining it with another superfood: kale.

The new product is essentially made the same way as its cauli counterpart but just swaps the cruciferous vegetables. It takes only five ingredients: kale, potato starch, chickpea flour, sea salt, and some extra-virgin olive oil. The cauliflower gnocchi uses cassava flour, which is swapped here for chickpea flour, which means this product will likely pack a bit more protein, too.

The product is over 50% kale-based, with the other four ingredients making up the remaining bulk of the product. The kale lends more than just a green hue; it has many health benefits like being high in iron, antioxidants, and plenty of vitamins, too.

Also just like with the cauliflower gnocchi, Trader Joe's recommends a stovetop sauté preparation, and we loosely agree (we encourage you to check out our cooking technique that's different from the recommended instructions). They also recommend doubling down on the kale and tossing the little dumplings in their Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto, which sounds like a yummy way to prep.

A look at Trader Joe's freezer section shows us that kale and cauliflower aren't just in their gnocchi: They've got gluten-free cauliflower, kale and broccoli, and butternut squash pizza crusts, too. If this new release is the start of a similar trend for their gnocchi alternatives, we're seriously looking forward to what comes next.

The cauliflower gnocchi is notorious for flying off shelves (apparently people call and try to reserve their bags), and we expect this new launch to be no different. When we can get our hands on it, we love using the cauliflower gnocchi as a base for these tasty anti-inflammatory recipes, and we can't wait to try swapping in this new kale-packed variety in our kitchen.