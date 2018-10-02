We spend a lot of time and energy trying to pinpoint the toxic people in our lives, but how often do we look inwards during our search? The truth is, there are times when even the best of us exhibit toxic behaviors or patterns without realizing it.

Of course, there’s a difference between being toxic and acting toxic. The first is when it’s ingrained into our personality, and we actively enjoy hurting others; the second corresponds to aspects of our behaviors. Sometimes without knowing it, these toxic behaviors can take us over. Think about it as a muscle that you’re unknowingly pumping metaphorical steroids and iron, and soon it looks like The Hulk.

The good new is, with a little self-reflection and asking for feedback from others, we can become aware of these habits and eradicate them so we can become better people. Here are a few of the most common behaviors that even good people can develop that might actually be hurting those around them—as well as how to change course for the better.