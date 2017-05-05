The 9 Foods Making You Bloated (According To Functional Medicine Doctors)

Approximately 65 percent of adults are lactose intolerant. That means they lack enough of the intestinal lactase to break down the lactose sugar in pasteurized milk. This leads to gas, bloating, generalized abdominal pain, and often diarrhea or loose stools. The most affected are Asians and Native Americans.

—Vincent Pedre, M.D. and author of Happy Gut

Dairy products are the No. 1 cause of bloating in my practice. This can be coupled with gas, cramps, and diarrhea. Approximately 70 percent of African Americans, 90 percent of Asian Americans, 50 percent of Mexican Americans, and 75 percent of Native Americans are lactose intolerant. Overall, about 75 percent of the world's population, including 25 percent of those in the United States, lose their lactase enzymes after weaning.

There is no reason for people to push themselves to drink milk. Indeed, milk does not offer any nutrients that cannot be found in a healthier form in other foods. Surprisingly, milk drinking does not even appear to prevent osteoporosis, its major selling point.

—Joel Kahn, M.D., mbg class instructor, and author of Your Whole Heart Solution