How To Find The Line Between Healthy Habits & Numbing Behavior

When we talk about addiction, often the solution prescribed by the masses is working toward abstinence. But the problem with total abstinence as the ultimate marker of success (and failure, if someone isn't able to achieve or maintain it) is that it ignores other very important markers of healing and improvement in quality of life. Here's how the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration defines recovery from addiction: "a process of change through which individuals improve their health and wellness, live a self-directed life, and strive to reach their full potential.”

Many of my clients, who like me pushed themselves to extremes and excess for most of their professional years, actually find freedom and healing in moderation as opposed to abstinence. Relaxing the rules is actually more productive as it provides us with the opportunity to explore why and how we pushed ourselves so hard to achieve such high standards and challenges us to release the "all or nothing" paradigm. There is a certain amount of self-knowledge required, and yes, this requires self-inquiry in the beginning, but many believe it's worth it.

A commitment to self-inquiry often comes in tandem with a practice of mindfulness, which is described by SMART Recovery as "the state of being present in the here and now; being in the moment, being in your body; not being on 'autopilot.'" Mindfulness helps detach the focus on far-off (and often unattainable ideals) to focus on experiencing and owning each moment in the present.

One strategy that has worked well for many of my clients is planned indulgence as a form of mindfulness, with an emphasis on "nourishment over numbing."

I'll use Jennifer as an example. Jennifer used to work long hours and push herself hard not only in her demanding finance job but also in her physical regime. By the end of the week, she felt she needed an escape. After pounding a few glasses of wine too quickly, she would dive into the "forbidden" treats. Pizza. A big slice of chocolate cake. Onion rings on the way home. The problem was, she wasn't really enjoying those treats. In fact, knowing the shame she was going to feel the next day about having "overdone it," she described to me a feeling of disassociation even as she was "indulging."

Together, we worked on "planned indulgence," which meant giving herself permission to take breaks, power off her phone, nap for 10 minutes, eat frozen yogurt on a Tuesday, and have a glass of wine (not three) spaced out with water or other non-alcoholic beverages. For someone who had pushed herself to extremes for so long, this relaxing of the rules was incredible healing, and it helped shift habits that had been numbing her into more nourishing rituals.

Buddha describes the "middle way" as a path of moderation, between the extremes of sensual indulgence and self-mortification (self-punishment). This, according to him, was the path of wisdom. This practice of mindfulness, moderation, and finding your "middle way" can be applied to anything that has the potential to help or harm, nourish or numb, such technology, substances, sex, intimacy, food, exercise, and other addictive social goods.

The "middle way" can also be framed another way, as a path of deep self-exploration. The middle way of moderation is amorphous; the boundaries are not so clearly defined. There is more wiggle room when you create your own rules, and sometimes, that is where the magic lies.