Ever Wanted To Look And Feel Like Tom Brady? Here's Your Roadmap

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Photo by Getty / mbg Creative

July 6, 2017 — 17:24 PM

Ever wanted to be an elite athlete—or just feel like one? Tom Brady's book, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance, details all of the star athlete's secrets to success. He covers exactly what to eat, how to move, and how to hack your brain and body for ultimate success on and off the field.

Brady is an authority in the wellness world, with his Purple Carrot meal plan collab and his $200 TB12 Nutrition Manual, a "living document" with 89 Tom-approved recipes (the first printing sold out almost immediately).

He's shared details of his strict diet before: eighty percent of what he and wife Gisele eat is vegetable, explained his personal chef, Allen Campbell. "And whole grains: brown rice, quinoa, millet, beans. The other 20 percent is lean meats: grass-fed organic steak, duck every now and then, and chicken. As for fish, I mostly cook wild salmon."

To stave off inflammation, he avoids nightshades. "So no tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, or eggplants. Tomatoes trickle in every now and then, but just maybe once a month. I'm very cautious about tomatoes. They cause inflammation," said Campbell.

The couple's environmental principles shine through in the book, as both he and Gisele are outspoken about the importance of living sustainably. She appeared in National Geographic's recent documentary, Years of Living Dangerously, and teamed up with famed environmentalist Paul Hawken to take on climate change. "(It's important) to live that what we believe, right?" she said when interviewed with Hawken. "Live our convictions. In my situation, we have a plant-based diet. We feel better. It is better for our health."

