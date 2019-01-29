mindbodygreen

Found: Gisele & Tom Brady's Secret Vegan Protein Source

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Tom Brady and Gisele

Image by mbg Creative x Michael Loccisano / Getty

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 29, 2019 — 13:00 PM

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady have been open about their wellness-forward diet, which spawned Brady's TB12 nutrition manual and product line. While they have very different needs—Bündchen, an mbg Collective member, has been open about using food to help with her ongoing anxiety (for more on this, check out her candid interview with mbg founder Jason Wachob on the mbg podcast), while Brady, a top-tier athlete, needs to fuel peak performance—they follow similar rules: According to Bündchen's book, Lessons, they eat an organic, local, whole foods, plant-based diet that's filled with raw or steamed vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains, consuming sustainably sourced meat or seafood a few times a month.

Now, as Brady gears up to play in his ninth Super Bowl, his TB12 line is launching an all-new product—a vegan protein powder made with pea protein. Why peas? According to the press release, "peas pack a powerful protein punch—they are rich in lysine (an essential amino acid that is key to muscle recovery) and arginine (a semi-essential amino acid that promotes healing and blood flow). This balanced amino acid profile provides your body with the daily protein that it needs to support your lifestyle while promoting muscle recovery and growth."

mbg Collective member and registered dietitian Jessica Cording also sings pea protein's praises. "Pea protein is an easy, palatable way to work plant-based protein into your day. Its mild taste and texture allow it to blend easily into other foods when used in powder form," she says. "It's also a great alternative to soy- and nut-based protein products, since those are two of the eight most common allergens and are not viable options for people with those allergies." Another bonus that's not so surprising given Bündchen's known environmental activism? "Pea protein is a more sustainable option when compared to many other protein supplements," says Cording.

The protein powder, which contains 24 grams of protein per serving, is organic, non-GMO, and free of preservatives, fillers, or artificial flavors. It comes in chocolate and vanilla to start, which would work perfectly as the base of the chocolate shake Bündchen sips for protein, or her go-to dessert, an avocado chocolate pudding. The bags are $40 ($36 for a monthly subscription) and are available at TB12Sports.com.

Is it enough to make you a Super Bowl champion or supermodel? Maybe not, but it's definitely a super addition to your pantry.

