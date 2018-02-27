Tom Brady & Gisele's Advice For Getting Kids To Love A Plant-Based Diet

It's no secret that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, retired supermodel Gisele Bündchen, have figured out exactly how to eat for optimal energy and overall nutrition. Eighty percent of the couple's diet is made up of fresh organic vegetables with whole grains like rice, quinoa, and millet thrown in from time to time, along with grass-fed steak, chicken, and the occasional wild salmon filet.

"No white sugar. No white flour. No MSG. I'll use raw olive oil, but I never cook with olive oil," Brady and Bündchen's private chef Allen Campbell revealed back in 2016. "I only cook with coconut oil. Fats like canola oil turn into trans fats. ... I use Himalayan pink salt as the sodium. I never use iodized salt."

While an ultra-healthy diet like this makes sense for people like Brady and Bündchen, who have had to prioritize their health for the sake of their careers, most parents know that getting their children to eat a plant-based, refined-sugar-free diet isn't exactly easy. Here's how Brady and Bündchen have gotten their kids, Vivian Lake Brady, Benjamin Brady, and John Edward Thomas Moynahan, to love a plant-based diet.