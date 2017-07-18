Controversial Netflix series 13 Reasons Why showed the immense appetite for real, unglamorized depictions of real teen issues like bullying, sexual assault, and suicide. Now, with new film To the Bone, Netflix has taken on another dangerous facet of adolescent mental health: anorexia. Starring Keanu Reeves and Lily Collins, the movie offers an unflinching look at the horrifying effects of anorexia nervosa. The powerful honesty of the film owes much of its authenticity to director Marti Noxon—a survivor of anorexia.

Noxon and Netflix are building important awareness and creating a platform for dialogue around this life-threatening disorder, which has the highest mortality rate of any mental illness. But, while To the Bone gets a lot right, there are a few places where it could have done a little better. This list, from a psychotherapist who specializes in treating adolescents, hits on where To the Bone should be applauded and where it could do more damage than good.