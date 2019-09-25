To Help Save Our Oceans, Research Says We May Need To Quit Washing Our Delicates

As someone who always enjoys a good hot yoga session, my laundry basket seems to be perpetually filled to the brim with workout clothes and athleisure garments alike—both of which need special attention in the wash. "Wash on delicate. Always air-dry," I was told time and time again growing up, after accidentally ruining the precious fibers of yet another pricey pair of leggings.

New research from Newcastle University suggests that perhaps we all need to rethink the ways we clean our activewear and extra-fragile clothing. It seems as if the delicate wash cycle has some rather aggressive consequences for our environment—more specifically, for our marine ecosystems.

Through a study with Procter & Gamble, these researchers found that 800,000 (!!!) more microplastic fibers were released from clothing in a delicate wash than a standard cycle. These microfibers are so tiny that they have the ability to drain out of our washing machines and straight into our oceans, which is why this six-figure number is so scary for the future of our marine environments. While you may think the term "delicate" should mean that the laundry setting is gentle not only on our clothes but on our planet as well, this research shows that even the simple task of doing laundry on a Sunday night could contribute to the ever-expanding climate crisis.

You may be thinking, "Why is the delicate setting more harmful to the planet than my regular spin cycle?" That's because it's the volume of water, not the speed and abrasive force of the washing machine, that's responsible for the release of these fibers. And in a delicate spin cycle, a much higher volume of water is used in order to adequately clean our clothes.