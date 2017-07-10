6 Things You Need To Know Today (July 10, 2017)

The WHO is warning of a "very serious situation" with an antibiotic-resistant gonorrhea superbug going around. "In a very short space of time, we have seen changes in the bacteria at an unprecedented rate, which means that many antibiotics which used to work are no longer effective. We are running out of options," said a professor specializing in STDs. Researchers are working day and night to find solutions to this new superbug problem and make them accessible to everyone. (The Guardian)