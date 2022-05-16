13 Best (& We Mean Best) Tinted Lip Balms That Hydrate Like No Other

Tinted lip balms are the crux of a minimal makeup look and a desert-island grab for many beauty fans (self very much included). Even if I have a completely bare face, I’ll always stash a rosy number in my bag for a kiss of color. They just bring your lips to life with ease and provide a splash of moisture—as a bonus, you can even tap the pigment onto your cheeks for a subtle flush.

Although, it can take quite a bit of testing to find the formula you can’t live without—the good news is, we’ve embraced most of the legwork for you. With these picks below, you’ll be sure to find your staple balm.