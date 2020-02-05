mindbodygreen

Here's Why Tina Fey Prioritizes Sleep + The Key To Her Bedtime Routine

Christina Coughlin
Tina Fey's Wellness Routine Is All About Sleep

February 5, 2020 — 23:58 PM

The queen of comedy has opened up about the importance of sleep in her featured talk during Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour. When asked what her number one way of practicing wellness is, Fey spoke about the importance of a good, restful night’s sleep.

“It’s so hard to prioritize for yourself but you should try,” she says. Fey reflected on her many years being sleep deprived when she was always busy deep in her comedy and acting career. Now, she tries to get as much sleep as possible to make up for that time in her life.

“Sleep deprivation is no joke,” says Fey. “There’s a reason they use it for torture!” 

In fact, sleep deprivation affects all parts of our health—chronic deprivation affects mood, attention, and can even lead to conditions like type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. This kind of research leads us to believe that sleep may be one of the most essential parts of a wellness routine. 

So, what’s Tina’s bedtime routine?

Before bed every night, Fey tells Oprah that she drinks some tea with magnesium to help her fall asleep. “It’s my favorite part of the day,” she jokes. Magnesium is a common sleep aid, and studies have shown that it can help improve symptoms of insomnia.*

When asked what other things Fey does to “be well” every day, she had a few simple answers: making time to go outside every day, eating well, moving around, and trying to read more. 

There are simple steps we can all take to be well in our daily lives, and we can look to Tina Fey for inspiration to help us stay in this “wellness space.” Plus, if you’re struggling to fall asleep at night, check out some of our expert tips on making the most out of your nightly slumber.

