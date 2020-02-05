Here's Why Tina Fey Prioritizes Sleep + The Key To Her Bedtime Routine

The queen of comedy has opened up about the importance of sleep in her featured talk during Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour. When asked what her number one way of practicing wellness is, Fey spoke about the importance of a good, restful night’s sleep.

“It’s so hard to prioritize for yourself but you should try,” she says. Fey reflected on her many years being sleep deprived when she was always busy deep in her comedy and acting career. Now, she tries to get as much sleep as possible to make up for that time in her life.

“Sleep deprivation is no joke,” says Fey. “There’s a reason they use it for torture!”

In fact, sleep deprivation affects all parts of our health—chronic deprivation affects mood, attention, and can even lead to conditions like type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. This kind of research leads us to believe that sleep may be one of the most essential parts of a wellness routine.