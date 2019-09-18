Three Mindset Shifts That Allowed This Olympic Athlete to Succeed

If there's one thing going after my goals has taught me, it's that if you want to achieve something, you have to make a plan and execute it. It doesn't matter what else is happening in your life (given your mental and physical health are up to par)—you have to map out what needs to be done and simply get it done. Don't stop to think; do not pass go. Buckle down in this moment and do the hard stuff. Not after one more episode or after one more load of laundry.

This is an essential skill, and it takes some practice to develop, but it is acquirable. By continuously choosing need-to-do over want-to-do, we cultivate a basic operating system that we're able to revert to when our motivation wanes. The way I use this concept is by starting with the outcome I would like to see. Then I work backward and map out what I need to do in order to accomplish this goal—whether it's a milestone or a daily task. I essentially create a checklist and refuse to make excuses. It is simply a decision that you hold yourself accountable for.

And the best part about doing the hard things we want to put off is that once they're done, you get to stop worrying about them. What a great feeling. We believe we are saving energy when we procrastinate when in reality, procrastinating eats up exponentially more energy because we spend time worrying or feeling bad about ourselves for not doing it until we actually do it. There is so much peace of mind to be had by pushing through and doing what needs to be done, motivated or not. The hardest part is just starting anyway, and when you think about it, how easy is starting?