How To Calculate Your Closet's Carbon Footprint In 3 Minutes Or Less

It's basically a more targeted version of your standard online carbon calculator. Once you take a three-minute fashion habit quiz with questions ranging from the granular (how many tops do you buy a year?) to the broad (how do you dispose of your clothes?), you'll have a better understanding of your pain points and how to clean them up.

ThredUP was inspired to create the calculator after asking 1,000 women about their wardrobes and getting some puzzling responses: "81% of women think their fashion habits are less wasteful than the average consumer—which is obviously impossible," Erin Wallace, thredUP head of integrated marketing, tells mbg. This disconnect between how green we think we are and how green we really are could be due to a lack of education. Though 92% of women surveyed said that they wanted to shop more sustainably in 2020, two out of every three of them didn't know how to go about lowering their fashion footprint.

The calculator sheds some light by finishing with a list of suggestions for whittling down emissions. I appreciated the fact that they weren't just tips for purchasing new clothes but for taking care of the ones you already own.