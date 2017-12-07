According to new data collected by the popular fitness class-booking app ClassPass, when it comes to exercise, people have very clear patterns as to when and how they exercise. But one of the more surprising findings from the workouts habits of the nearly 40,000 people they analyzed was this: The most popular day to exercise in 2017 was February 28.

While it's hard to find a rhyme or reason for this particular day (with all the New Year's resolutions happening at the end of December, one would think the most popular workout date would fall in January), other findings from the study made more sense. For example, they found that the number of users taking meditation, restorative, and recovery classes grew by 16 percent in 2017, making it the fastest-growing trend of the year. In an era of slow fitness, this one isn't exactly surprising. And across the United States, the most popular workout genre was strength-training, proving that people are seeing the benefits of mixing up their cardio workouts.

And if you want more specifics about timing, ClassPass has them. The most popular day of the week to exercise is Tuesday, and New Yorkers prefer to exercise at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends. As for where the early birds are exercising, in Kansas City, ClassPass users prefer to exercise at 6:30 a.m., and New Yorkers booked the latest classes throughout the United States, logging the most 7:30 p.m. classes.

