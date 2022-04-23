When it comes to caring for your skin from the inside out, it’s important to start with foods high in antioxidants. Why? Well, antioxidants fight off free radicals (which can cause oxidative stress leading to signs of aging, amongst other common skin woes). Both ingesting and applying antioxidants topically can help combat this oxidative stress from two different angles.*

Of all the antioxidants out there, one of the most popular is vitamin C, with oranges perhaps its most famous accompanying food. But guess what? There’s actually another underrated fruit that contains tons of vitamin C and some other skin-loving antioxidants that are especially helpful for evening skin tone.* The fruit in question? We’re talking about pomegranates.