This Supplement Acts Like An Internal Humidifier For Your Skin—Here's How
Here's a bummer: Your skin is tends to lose more water in the winter. It’s a little thing called transepidermal water loss, and while it’s not totally unique to the colder months, it significantly increases when thanks to the cold, arid air outside and the punched up indoor heat; it happens because your skin barrier weakens, which makes it easier for water to seep out.
Many skin care experts recommend investing in a humidifier to curb that dryness (board-certified dermatologist Angelo Landriscina, M.D., even calls it his “biggest winter skin care secret” over on TikTok). But did you know you can also manage transepidermal water loss at the internal level? Here’s another route to happy, hydrated skin, without investing in a hi-tech humidifier.
A supplement that can support your internal hydration levels.*
Humidifiers work by increasing the humidity in the air (duh). When there's more water in the air, your skin is less likely to experience transepidermal water loss—not to mention, all that moisture can even help keep your skin hydrated and plump externally. This is all well and good, but you can also control that water loss by strengthening your skin barrier—so all the moisture stays locked in, no matter how nippy the weather. To tend to your skin barrier, we suggest a supplement with phytoceramides (which are plant-based ceramides, naturally occurring lipids in your skin), like mindbodygreen's nr+.*
Quick metaphor: If your skin barrier is the "bricks and mortar” (the foundation keeping everything inside), ceramides are part of the glue holding it all together. These polar lipids are naturally present in our skin cells, and their primary function is to guard against water loss. Without them, water will quickly evaporate out—and other external aggressors can easily slip in. Your ceramides can degrade overtime, both from natural aging and external factors (like frigid air).*
Bottom line? Keeping your ceramides up to par can help support your skin barrier, which can keep water from evaporating out of your skin this winter. Take it from the research: Participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration, and participants in another study saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.* That’s not to say you shouldn’t apply them topically, too (we love a ceramide-rich moisturizer around here), but ingesting them is like punching up your hydration levels two-fold.* Apparently, when you take ceramides orally, it can help the skin just as much as prescription-strength topical ceramides.*
The takeaway.
Look, humidifiers are a lovely addition to your winter skin care routine. We’d never knock such an investment, but enhancing your internal hydration levels can up the ante a bit; think of a supplement with ceramides as an internal humidifier—one that supports your skin barrier by strengthening the glue that fastens it all together.*