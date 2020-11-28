Quick metaphor: If your skin barrier is the "bricks and mortar” (the foundation keeping everything inside), ceramides are part of the glue holding it all together. These polar lipids are naturally present in our skin cells, and their primary function is to guard against water loss. Without them, water will quickly evaporate out—and other external aggressors can easily slip in. Your ceramides can degrade overtime, both from natural aging and external factors (like frigid air).*

Bottom line? Keeping your ceramides up to par can help support your skin barrier, which can keep water from evaporating out of your skin this winter. Take it from the research: Participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration, and participants in another study saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.* That’s not to say you shouldn’t apply them topically, too (we love a ceramide-rich moisturizer around here), but ingesting them is like punching up your hydration levels two-fold.* Apparently, when you take ceramides orally, it can help the skin just as much as prescription-strength topical ceramides.*