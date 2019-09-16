We've often heard that the eyes are the window to the soul. While the sentiment definitely rings true for certain psychological and spiritual practices (eye contact is a marker of true intimacy, after all), our eyes may act as a window to many more health-related processes that occur in our bodies, one of those processes being our blood sugar levels.

You're probably thinking, "What could our retinas and blood sugar possibly have in common?" Well, according to a recent study presented at this year's annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), the eye may be a key marker to predict the onset of type 2 diabetes, as it can identify a specific compound that becomes harmful as it builds up in our bodies.

This compound, called advanced glycation end-product (AGE), forms when protein or fat combines with sugar in the bloodstream, which is why its accumulation is associated with diabetes. A high amount of this compound also contributes to the development of many of the complications associated with diabetes, such as nerve damage.