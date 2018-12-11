mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

This Workout May Prevent Cognitive Decline & Is Quicker Than You Think

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
This Workout May Prevent Cognitive Decline & Is Quicker Than You Think

Image by Milles Studio / Stocksy

December 11, 2018 — 6:30 AM

We're big fans of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) here at mbg, and not just because it can be done anywhere, in a short amount of time, and with minimal equipment. HIIT has been proven to have age-reversing benefits, along with improving metabolic functioning (it burns calories even after your workout!). And now scientists have found there could also be cognitive benefits at the cellular level.

A new study published in Experimental Biology and Medicine is the first study to look at the effects of HIIT on cognitive dysfunction in obese people. Obese individuals have a lower expression of brain-derived neurotropic factor (BDNF), a protein in the brain necessary for the proper functioning of nerve cells and neurons. A deficiency of this brain protein could put people at greater risk for developing Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, and obesity.

Male subjects participated in a HIIT workout, which included five minutes of walking or jogging followed by four HIIT intervals (four minutes each) and three minutes of active recovery after each interval. Blood samples were collected before and after the workout as well as one hour after the completion of the exercise to test for BDNF levels.

The researchers from Florida Atlantic University found that the BDNF expression was stronger in the HIIT workouts than the moderate-intensity exercises in the obese group versus normal-weight groups. This suggests that HIIT may be an effective way to upregulate BDNF in the obese population and prevent and mitigate cognitive dysfunction in obese people.

Further research including large-scale studies with both males and females could provide a greater understanding of the links between obesity, BDNF, and the effectiveness of different types of workouts on cognitive functioning.

With brain health, a major trend (we've predicted) in 2019, as well as continued love for HIIT, we can't wait to hear more.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-short-exercise-could-prevent-alzheimers-and-parkinsons

Your article and new folder have been saved!