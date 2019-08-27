mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food
|
Expert Reviewed

This Secret Ingredient Makes Your Food Anxiety-Relieving & More Delicious

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review by Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in the Greater Boston Area, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.

Image by Helen Rushbrook / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 27, 2019

The first time I encountered rose jam, I was eating breakfast in a courtyard in Damascus. The spread was abundant, with eggs and cakes and breads baked into various shapes covering almost every inch of the table. But the rose jam was the clear star: Fragrant and vibrant pale pink, it was delicate, sweet, and complex, with a flavor that elevated everything it touched. I bought four large jars and left behind old clothing to fill my suitcase with the stuff, shocked that roses, something I'd so casually encountered for years—in arrangements from my boyfriend, at a local bodega—had the ability to transcend on my taste buds.

In truth, I didn't really even know you could eat roses until that 2007 trip to Syria, but they've been prominently featured in global cuisine for thousands of years. Rose was historically prized for its medicinal and gastronomic properties, and modern studies confirm its anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects.

That said, you don't want to tear off the petals of the next bouquet you buy and add them to your simmering curry. Roses from flower shops are often covered in pesticides that you don't want anywhere near your body. While you can use rose petals in your food, it's recommended to buy them organic (which can be hard to find) or to grow them yourself. It's always a good idea to wash fresh petals before eating them just to make sure they're clean.

Even easier is simply purchasing dried rose petals or rose water, both of which can be found online and at most Middle Eastern markets (be sure that the ingredients list on the rose water is free from artificial flavor, which is common in brands sold in the U.S.).

Rose water can be used to add a fragrant lightness to dishes both sweet and savory. A splash of it with white vinegar, fine-grain sea salt, and a bit of honey tossed with thinly sliced cucumbers creates an addictively enhanced version of classic pickles that will add an intriguing note to any sandwich. A splash of it in a spicy chickpea harissa curry adds a floral sweetness that balances the peppery piquant notes.

Roses and pistachios are often found together in Middle Eastern dishes, and the two pair perfectly in fare both sweet and savory, so if a dish calls for pistachio, consider adding in a few crushed rose petals or a splash of rose water. A pistachio crust on a pastured chicken is brought to life by some ground-up rose petals; a pistachio crumble on top of an overnight chia oatmeal is enlivened by a dash of rose water in the mixture (and maybe a few pink petals on top as well, for visual appeal). The only real rule? Start small and build up from there—a teaspoon of rose water is often more than enough, and too much can quickly take a dish into more powdery, musty territory.

You can also steep rose petals in boiling water to make a tea, a folk remedy now backed by scientific evidence, to alleviate menstrual cramps. In tea form, it plays well with cinnamon and tulsi, or holy basil, both of which have their own studied health benefits.

And, while I haven't quite mastered a healthy version of the rose jam that got me hooked on the flower's culinary qualities in the first place, I do love adding a splash of rose water to any fruity chia jams (recipe here) that I make. I'll spread it on toast and close my eyes, breathing in the soothing aroma, and suddenly, I'll be back in the warm sun, in the citrus-scented courtyard, ready for my day to begin.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-secret-ingredient-makes-your-food-anxiety-relieving-and-more-delicious

Your article and new folder have been saved!