mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

This Toxin May Treat Chronic Pain (And It Comes From The Strangest Place)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”

Image by Clique Images / Stocksy

August 24, 2019 — 9:03 AM

What do you get when you combine wasabi, scorpions, and human cells? A physiological response that might help solve the epidemic of chronic pain and inflammation, according to a new study published in Cell.

A collaboration between researchers at the University of Queensland and University of California San Francisco (UCSF), the study had the goal of searching for and isolating compounds in the Australian black rock scorpion that could be interesting to study in the future. And they found just that.

The researchers isolated a toxin that targets a receptor protein in our nerve cells. The receptor, officially named TRPA1, is the same receptor that's responsible for the intense side effects of eating wasabi. As a result, it's earned itself the nickname the "wasabi receptor." And since it targets this receptor, the toxin was named the "wasabi receptor toxin," or WaTx.

So what's so great about the wasabi receptor? For one, it's embedded in nerve endings all over the body. And when it's activated, it can trigger pain and inflammation. In fact, you can "Think of TRPA1 as the body's 'fire alarm' for chemical irritants in the environment," John Lin King, a Ph.D. student at UCSF, told Science Daily. The wasabi receptor is also activated by cigarette smoke and environmental pollutants, causing responses like coughing fits and airway inflammation, as well as famously strong foods like mustard, ginger, and onions.

But what was most interesting about the study's results was not how the receptor worked; it was how the wasabi receptor toxin was able to penetrate mammalian cells. Typically, substances have to enter a cell by way of a protein channel or through a specific process called endocytosis. But the WaTx was able to pass right through the cell wall. By observing the activity of WaTx, the researchers were able to learn a lot more about how the pain response and the inflammatory response function on a chemical level.

So what's the point of all this? Because this toxin is involved in a pain response, it could eventually be used to better understand the way our bodies deal with pain and inflammation, and even create pain treatments that could be used instead of opioids. And seeing that about 1.7 million Americans dealt with substance use disorders related to prescription opioid pain relievers in 2017 alone, that's something we should all be paying attention to.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
$59.99

The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation

With Dr. Amy Shah
The Ultimate Guide To Inflammation
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-scorpion-derived-toxin-plays-an-important-role-in-pain-and-inflammation

Your article and new folder have been saved!