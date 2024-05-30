Advertisement
This Probiotic Helps People Beat Bloat & Increase Regularity With Speed*
Nowadays, many people today face gut health issues, from bloating to irregular bathroom habits. A simple solution? Taking a probiotic supplement.
Taking a probiotic is an easy way to introduce healthy bacteria into your gut that can help keep things humming along without a hitch.*
The effectiveness of a probiotic depends on its bacterial strains, and mindbodygreen's probiotic+ features four well-researched strains: Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07, Bifidobacterium lactis B420, Bifidobacterium lactis HN019, and Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM.
This unique combination is designed to support the gut barrier for increased regularity1, encourage healthy weight2, promote abdominal comfort3, and ease bloating.*
It's getting rave reviews from wellness experts and product reviewers alike—you can read all about what they're saying here.
After two weeks of consistently taking probiotic+, you should start noticing an impact on your overall gut health and comfort—but some people start seeing and feeling results even sooner.*
Here, probiotic+ fans share how quickly it has positively impacted their digestive health.*
If you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you
"Since starting probiotic+, I noticed an immediate improvement with bloating and felt I had overall better digestion—if you struggle with bloating, this probiotic is for you."*
—Sahara Rose, Bestselling Author, Speaker & Podcast Host
Noticeable difference
"I love this probiotic! I noticed a difference in my gut (less bloating and discomfort), and in my skin (better complexion) almost immediately. It’s easy on my stomach, too. Highly recommend!"*
—Amanda H.
I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health
"mindbodygreen's probiotic+ is the most effective probiotic supplement I have ever taken. I felt an immediate improvement in my digestive health after starting this formula."*
—Julie Piatt, Bestselling Author and Plant-Based Chef
Love these!
"I've tried several other supplements and always felt ambivalent about the results. I feel like these are actually having a notable impact."*
—Sibyl M.
It works!
"I've tried a handful of probiotics, this one actually makes a difference, helping with regularity. Well worth the money."*
—Carrie T.
It delivers results
"The probiotic+ definitely has helped with my gut health. Ever since taking it, I'm more in control of any bloating that might have occurred before."*
—Michael R.
The takeaway
probiotic+ is a unique probiotic formulation that's designed to help promote gut health and comfort and ease bloat earlier rather than later.* Learn more about the product here.
