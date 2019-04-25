mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

This New Unilever Brand Is Helping The Homeless Get Access To Showers 

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
This New Unilever Brand Is Helping The Homeless Get Access To Showers

Image by The Right to Shower / Unilever USA

April 25, 2019 — 17:45 PM

Recent estimates on homelessness in America suggest that around 550,000 people are homeless on a given night in the United States. Depending on the circumstance, homeless people go without shelter, food, or space to shower or go to the bathroom.

While we usually think of food and shelter as being the main challenges homeless people face, Unilever is bringing awareness to the importance of cleanliness for all people with the announcement of a new brand called The Right To Shower, which believes, as its name implies, every human deserves a shower.

The ethically sourced line features all-natural cleansers for the whole body in recycled packaging. One hundred percent of the profits in 2019 will go to mobile shower organizations like Lava Mae, which provides portable showers and more to the homeless in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

The Right To Shower's mission states, "Americans experiencing homelessness lack access to everyday necessities and services—including showers. This makes it all too easy for them to be 'othered,' rejected, and unseen by society, compromising their sense of dignity and their chance to feel included in the community."

This New Unilever Brand Is Helping The Homeless Get Access To Showers

Image by The Right to Shower / Unilever USA

The liquid and bar cleansers will be named "dignity," "hope," "joy," and "strength" and sold in Whole Foods Markets across America (the first Unilever brand to be carried nationwide by Whole Foods Market) and on Amazon, as well as their website.

This news sheds light on yet another champion working to improve access to necessities for the homeless. In February, we reported on the work of Perigives, an initiative to make menstrual products more accessible in New York City, and at the beginning of April, we launched our new social good vertical and a documentary highlighting the work of LaRayia Gaston, the founder of Lunch on Me, which is providing food and yoga and meditation classes to the homeless on the streets of Skid Row and in NYC. Now, You. We. All. can help support this mission to bring this core human right to populations who need it most.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Caroline Muggia
Caroline Muggia mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia has a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College. She received her E-RYT with Yoga Works and is a graduate of the Institute for Integrative...

More On This Topic

Nature

The One Thing This Integrative MD Is Doing To Stay Healthy Right Now

Abby Moore
The One Thing This Integrative MD Is Doing To Stay Healthy Right Now
Change-Makers

6 Positive Pieces Of News We Heard This Week

Christina Coughlin
6 Positive Pieces Of News We Heard This Week
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas

Julie Nguyen
7 Types Of Subtle Experiences That Can Develop Into Micro-Traumas
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-new-unilever-brand-is-helping-the-homeless-get-access-to-showers

Your article and new folder have been saved!