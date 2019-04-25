This New Unilever Brand Is Helping The Homeless Get Access To Showers 

Recent estimates on homelessness in America suggest that around 550,000 people are homeless on a given night in the United States. Depending on the circumstance, homeless people go without shelter, food, or space to shower or go to the bathroom.

While we usually think of food and shelter as being the main challenges homeless people face, Unilever is bringing awareness to the importance of cleanliness for all people with the announcement of a new brand called The Right To Shower, which believes, as its name implies, every human deserves a shower.

The ethically sourced line features all-natural cleansers for the whole body in recycled packaging. One hundred percent of the profits in 2019 will go to mobile shower organizations like Lava Mae, which provides portable showers and more to the homeless in San Francisco, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

The Right To Shower's mission states, "Americans experiencing homelessness lack access to everyday necessities and services—including showers. This makes it all too easy for them to be 'othered,' rejected, and unseen by society, compromising their sense of dignity and their chance to feel included in the community."