In a clinical trial, scientists tested whether they could help reverse celiac disease with this new technology. While this disease affects only 1% of the population, it's an easy one to test because we know exactly what the allergen trigger is (gluten, in all its grain-heavy glory).

"Celiac disease is unlike many other autoimmune disorders because the offending antigen is well known—gluten in the diet," lead researcher Ciaran Kelly, M.D., affirms. "This makes celiac disease a perfect condition to address.”

To see whether they could, in fact, reverse celiac, the team loaded the nanoparticle with gliadin—a major component of gluten that's found in wheat—and injected it into participants' bloodstreams for one week. After the week, patients were fed gluten for 14 days.

In an exciting turn of events, the participants who received this treatment showed 90% less immune inflammation response than the untreated patients (my sincere apologies to this randomly selected, untreated group). A 90% decrease in inflammatory response is a huge number—not only for those who suffer from celiac but for the future of how we treat all allergies. It shows how this technology can successfully trick the immune system into thinking an allergen (maybe any allergen) is safe.

"This is the first demonstration the technology works in patients," said co-author Stephen Miller, Ph.D. "We have also shown that we can encapsulate myelin into the nanoparticle to induce tolerance to that substance in multiple sclerosis models, or put a protein from pancreatic beta cells to induce tolerance to insulin in type 1 diabetes models."

What he means is this "Trojan horse" technology has the potential to reverse a host of other autoimmune conditions and allergies, including multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and even peanut sensitivities.