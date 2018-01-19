This Mindset Will Sabotage Your Health. Here's What To Do Instead

Life is a journey, and the changes you’re making are now part of your larger path. If you stumble off the path—whether it be just a little bit or entirely—just stand up, brush yourself off, and step back on the path. Aim for progress, not perfection. You may even consider planning for times you step off the path without any guilt. I call that "planning my toxic," at least when it comes to food. You see, I love French fries. There is nothing about them that fits into my ideal nutritional plan, but if I know I’m going to a certain restaurant with friends next week and I love their fries, I just plan on eating them. No shame. No guilt. And I look forward to it. I don’t let that diversion from my healthy eating plan steer me toward cheesecake for dessert and junk food the whole next day. I just step back on the path by making my next choice a healthy one.

The take-home message? You can create the life of your dreams. You can make changes that stick and transform your health. Just remember to ditch the "all-or-nothing" mindset, lean into your tribe, go after smaller changes to keep up the progress, be flexible with how you accomplish your goals, and anytime you step off the path, just step right back on with the next choice.

