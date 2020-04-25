While there's a bit more nuance to the process than simply sitting the scraps in cups of water on a sunny sill, the bit more really is only a bit.

For romaine, bok choy, leeks, celery, fennel and scallions, take the bulb end of the produce and place it bottom down in a container that will support them as they grow upward. Fill with enough water to cover half the remainder and place it in a very sunny place.

For herbs like basil, all you need to start growing more is a few leaves. Place them in a glass full of water and give them sunlight until you have about two inches of roots, at which point you should transfer them to soil.

While you won't grow further garlic bulbs quickly, one clove of garlic can become a bunch of garlic scapes, which have a slightly milder but still versatile flavor. Place the clove in a small glass with water, but don't submerge it. Let them grow until their a few inches tall, and then you can use them to cook.

Looking to grow something a little more carb-heavy at home? Maybe try your hand at sourdough.