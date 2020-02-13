The skin can be separated into three layers: the epidermis, the dermis, and the subcutaneous tissue.

The epidermis is what you most often think of when you visualize skin, which makes sense because it's the outermost layer. Its main responsibility is to protect your body from bacteria and infections.

Two layers below that is the subcutaneous tissue, or the hypodermis. This portion is made up of fat and connective tissue.

In between those two is what is simply called the dermis—this is where hair follicles, nerve endings, sweat glands, and other living tissues reside.

By understanding what happens at each layer, dermatologists and researchers will be able to more accurately target the buildup of dominant bacterial species, which are connected to skin disorders.

"Hopefully, this knowledge will help us to understand for example how eczema occurs and which irregularities are taking place in the skin," Bjarnsholt said.

Since the knees and the hips tend to be drier areas of the skin, researchers hope to study more oily areas and compare the findings. They also plan on comparing the microbiome of patients with and without skin disorders. In the meantime, if you're living with psoriasis, try these five natural remedies to help treat your skin.