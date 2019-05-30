"Up an inch, down an inch. Lift and lower."

Those were the words of another barre instructor at yet another barre class—I think I've taken 300 at this point. She continued shouting words of encouragement while I tried for the 301st time to get into the desired position without looking like a plate of Jell-O.

Truth be told, no matter how often I take barre or Pilates, my muscles shake during class. I know that's what most instructors encourage and look for, but I've never understood what it meant or why it happens. Have I never used those muscles before? Does shaking mean I'm getting stronger?

Here's the lowdown on why your legs shake during barre (and any other workout).