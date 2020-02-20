This Is Why Harrison Ford Isn't Eating Meat (Or Dairy) Anymore

We can add Indiana Jones to the list of people who have sworn off red meat, following Harrison Ford's interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

Ford was appearing on the show was a part of promoting his newest project, which required the 77-year-old to be shirtless for a major scene. DeGeneres asked him what he does to stay in such great shape as he ages, and while he didn't have much to say he did admit to some serious diet changes—namely cutting out meat and dairy products.

"I eat vegetables and fish," he explained. "It’s really boring." While we may disagree with him about how boring a more plant-based diet is (spoiler: it's not!), his reasoning for adopting these diet changes are on the right track.

“I just decided I was tired of eating meat,” he told DeGeneres. “And I know it’s not really good for the planet and it’s not really good for me.”

This also isn't the first time Ford has spoken about climate change. In the fall, Ford spoke at the United Nations as part of the Climate Action Summit—the same one Greta Thunberg spoke at. While people were quick to point out that Ford's habits, in particular his aviation hobby, are responsible for more emissions than the average person, his new diet represents a bit more commitment to putting action behind his words.

While Ford hasn't committed to a fully plant-based diet, his diet sounds a bit more like the popular Mediterranean diet, which we're big fans of. Drawing on the wisdom of the Blue Zones, the Mediterranean diet emphasizes a holistic approach to diet, not making any specific tough rules—but it does limit red meats and more processed products. Among the diet's benefits are promoting a healthy weight and aging, so we aren't surprised to see Ford pulling from this wisdom.

Plant-based diets have been linked to health benefits and can be better for the planet. So if you're looking to go all in, here's a grocery list to help get you started on a plant-based diet.