The Unexpected Upside Of Anger, According To A Positive Psychology Expert

Last Thursday, members of the mindbodygreen community gathered together for the first-ever #mbgrevitalize Supper Series for delicious food, thought-provoking conversation, and talks that advance the wellness conversation. The dinner was hosted by thought leaders Samantha Boardman, M.D.; actress Kelly Rutherford; and mbg CEO Jason Wachob, and the topic was the power of positivity and its ability to transform and heal.

As founder of The Positive Prescription, a mental health and well-being lifestyle brand, it's no secret that Boardman is an expert on positive psychology. But she has a unique perspective on exactly what it means to be positive in 2017, a year in which it seems like the news reveals a new tragedy on a daily basis. Here are five mind-bending new ways of looking at positivity.