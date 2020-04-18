Not All Tree Plantings Are Created Equal. Here's How To Do It Right

With Earth Day quickly approaching, you might be hearing more talk of tree plantings than usual. And for good reason: Reforestation can help restore degraded land, sequester excess carbon in the atmosphere, promote clean air and water, and protect the world's biodiversity.

As the canopy director of One Tree Planted, a nonprofit that plants trees around the world, it's no surprise that I'm completely on board with all things trees. I've seen firsthand the positive impact that planting trees can have for nature, wildlife, and people. In 2019, my organization helped plant over 4 million trees, hosted over 200 volunteer tree planting events, and restored over 30,000 hectares of forest across the globe. And if there's one thing I've learned, it's that in order to really help the environment, tree planting must be done right.

If you're looking to support reforestation around the world—either by purchasing carbon offsets through a third-party organization or getting involved with tree plantings more directly—here are a few things to consider.